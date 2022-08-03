KeyCorp Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for PubMatic in a note issued to investors on Sunday, July 31st. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.11. The consensus estimate for PubMatic’s current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PubMatic’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.63 million. PubMatic had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 23.74%.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PUBM. Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PubMatic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.10.

Shares of PubMatic stock opened at $16.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $873.49 million, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.55 and a 200 day moving average of $21.98. PubMatic has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $43.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in PubMatic by 450.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 61,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 50,439 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $726,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth $12,261,000. Finally, ACT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at $1,532,000. 37.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PubMatic news, insider Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $129,646.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,760.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Thomas C. Chow sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total value of $217,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 2,801 shares in the company, valued at $60,893.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $129,646.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,760.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 155,937 shares of company stock valued at $2,929,116. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

