KeyCorp Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for MYR Group in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 31st. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.34. The consensus estimate for MYR Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.05 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MYR Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Get MYR Group alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of MYR Group from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

MYR Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of MYRG stock opened at $95.21 on Tuesday. MYR Group has a 1 year low of $74.77 and a 1 year high of $121.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $708.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. MYR Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MYR Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MYR Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its holdings in MYR Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 3,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

About MYR Group

(Get Rating)

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, renewable power facilities, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, ice, or other storm related damages.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.