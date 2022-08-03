KeyCorp Weighs in on Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Lincoln Electric in a note issued to investors on Sunday, July 31st. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.85. The consensus estimate for Lincoln Electric’s current full-year earnings is $7.92 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s FY2022 earnings at $8.31 EPS.
Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $969.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.62 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 50.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS.
Lincoln Electric Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $138.73 on Tuesday. Lincoln Electric has a twelve month low of $118.17 and a twelve month high of $148.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.10 and a 200-day moving average of $130.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
Institutional Trading of Lincoln Electric
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 74.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.78%.
Lincoln Electric Company Profile
Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.
