KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $5,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 154.3% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in KLA by 173.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in KLA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in KLA by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $382.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $337.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $282.83 and a 1-year high of $457.12.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 95.80%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.05 EPS for the current year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.18%.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total value of $343,760.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,655,894.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total value of $343,760.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,655,894.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,341,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,202 shares of company stock worth $401,673 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.95.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

