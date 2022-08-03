Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Bought by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 269.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 172.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 187.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KSS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $68.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $61.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. OTR Global lowered shares of Kohl’s to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.36.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

Shares of KSS stock opened at $29.26 on Wednesday. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $26.07 and a 12 month high of $64.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.16.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.59). Kohl’s had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.