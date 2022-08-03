Kornit Digital (KRNT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Kornit Digital has set its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.18). Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 1.63% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $83.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.60 million. On average, analysts expect Kornit Digital to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $28.34 on Wednesday. Kornit Digital has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $181.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.43 and a 200-day moving average of $63.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.19 and a beta of 1.82.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Kornit Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Kornit Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 21.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 39.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Kornit Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Kornit Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $75.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kornit Digital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.80.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

