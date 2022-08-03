Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) and Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) Financial Analysis

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Rating) and Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Vitru and Laureate Education, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vitru 0 0 1 0 3.00 Laureate Education 0 0 2 0 3.00

Vitru presently has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 45.99%. Laureate Education has a consensus target price of $17.75, indicating a potential upside of 54.21%. Given Laureate Education’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Laureate Education is more favorable than Vitru.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

66.4% of Vitru shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.9% of Laureate Education shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Laureate Education shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Vitru and Laureate Education’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vitru $116.98 million 3.28 $13.09 million $0.56 29.36 Laureate Education $1.09 billion 1.83 $192.45 million $1.69 6.81

Laureate Education has higher revenue and earnings than Vitru. Laureate Education is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vitru, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Vitru has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Laureate Education has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vitru and Laureate Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vitru 10.96% 8.79% 5.55% Laureate Education 28.42% -6.59% -3.13%

Summary

Laureate Education beats Vitru on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vitru

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers digital education undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors. Its courses primarily comprise pedagogy, business administration, accounting, physical education, engineering, vocational education, and health-related courses. The company also offers continuing education courses primarily in pedagogy, finance, and business, as well as in other subjects, such as law, engineering, IT, and health-related courses through hybrid model, online, and on-campus. In addition, it operates 8 campuses that provides traditional on campus undergraduate courses, including business administration, accounting, physical education, engineering, law, and health-related courses. Vitru Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Florianópolis, Brazil.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs. It provides its services in Mexico, Peru, and the United States. The company was formerly known as Sylvan Learning Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Laureate Education, Inc. in May 2004. Laureate Education, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

