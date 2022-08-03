Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Holdings Raised by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Liberty Broadband worth $31,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDA. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 331,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,472,000 after purchasing an additional 127,629 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 203,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,690,000 after purchasing an additional 12,365 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 182.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 136,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,974,000 after purchasing an additional 88,250 shares during the last quarter. Stonehill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth $19,469,000. Finally, Steel Canyon Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 197.7% during the 4th quarter. Steel Canyon Capital LLC now owns 56,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,133,000 after purchasing an additional 37,690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

In related news, Director J David Wargo purchased 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.76 per share, for a total transaction of $33,228.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,022.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LBRDA opened at $108.71 on Wednesday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $99.52 and a 1 year high of $188.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $238.00 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 99.93% and a return on equity of 9.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

