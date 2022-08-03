Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR cut its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,621 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,824,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,105,483,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,537,635 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $601,108,000 after buying an additional 28,413 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,297,884 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $508,057,000 after buying an additional 65,963 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,219,838 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $477,506,000 after buying an additional 15,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $393,224,000. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $375.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $402.61.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kourtney Gibson bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $280.12 per share, for a total transaction of $56,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,716.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $305.70 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $485.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $288.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 39.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

