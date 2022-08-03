Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Bought by abrdn plc

abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,767 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Lyft were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LYFT. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 206.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $16.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.83. Lyft, Inc. has a one year low of $11.96 and a one year high of $57.76.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $875.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.91 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 50.06% and a negative net margin of 22.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.86) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LYFT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Lyft from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lyft from $64.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna downgraded Lyft from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Lyft in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Lyft from $60.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.93.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

