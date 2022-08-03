LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target Cut to $95.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a maintains rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.37.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of LYB opened at $85.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.68. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $82.14 and a fifty-two week high of $117.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.84.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.91 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $5.20 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 29.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $3,758,647.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $623,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

