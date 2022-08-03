Manulife Financial (MFC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 10th. Analysts expect Manulife Financial to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $11.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.82 billion. On average, analysts expect Manulife Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MFC opened at $18.06 on Wednesday. Manulife Financial has a twelve month low of $16.27 and a twelve month high of $22.19. The firm has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.59 and a 200-day moving average of $19.31.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.257 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.69%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins cut Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Estabrook Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

