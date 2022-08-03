Manulife Financial (MFC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 10th. Analysts expect Manulife Financial to post earnings of C$0.83 per share for the quarter.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$14.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$18.89 billion.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

Manulife Financial stock opened at C$23.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.37, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Manulife Financial has a 1-year low of C$21.28 and a 1-year high of C$28.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$44.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$22.62 and its 200 day moving average is C$24.63.

Manulife Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.18%.

MFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$27.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$29.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of Manulife Financial to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$27.81.

Insider Activity at Manulife Financial

In other news, Director Claude. James Prieur acquired 13,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$22.96 per share, with a total value of C$319,188.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 158,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,648,852.48. In other Manulife Financial news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,926 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.51, for a total value of C$313,411.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$393,621.20. Also, Director Claude. James Prieur acquired 13,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$22.96 per share, with a total value of C$319,188.48. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 158,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,648,852.48.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

