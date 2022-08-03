Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 203.29 ($2.49).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MKS. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 215 ($2.63) to GBX 198 ($2.43) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.63) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 165 ($2.02) to GBX 155 ($1.90) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 200 ($2.45) to GBX 170 ($2.08) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 30th.

Marks and Spencer Group Stock Down 1.9 %

Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at GBX 138.50 ($1.70) on Wednesday. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1-year low of GBX 127 ($1.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 263 ($3.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.51, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of £2.71 billion and a PE ratio of 989.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 140.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 158.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Marks and Spencer Group

In related news, insider Eoin Tonge sold 256,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.68), for a total transaction of £351,761.20 ($431,027.08). In related news, insider Stuart Machin sold 99,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.68), for a total transaction of £135,795.77 ($166,395.99). Also, insider Eoin Tonge sold 256,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.68), for a total transaction of £351,761.20 ($431,027.08).

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

