Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Has $111,000 Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 75.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 0.1% of Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,477,662,000. Fundsmith LLP acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,214,138,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Alphabet by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,640,190,000 after buying an additional 283,907 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,599,789,000 after buying an additional 157,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 1,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $143,221.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,741.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,737 shares of company stock valued at $11,549,847. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.29.

GOOGL stock opened at $115.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.88 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.71 and a 200-day moving average of $138.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $27.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

