Modiv Inc.’s (NYSE:MDV) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on August 10th

Modiv’s (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, August 10th. Modiv had issued 40,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 11th. The total size of the offering was $1,000,000 based on an initial share price of $25.00. After the expiration of Modiv’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers International Group assumed coverage on shares of Modiv in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Modiv in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of MDV stock opened at $15.08 on Wednesday. Modiv has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $89.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.53.
Modiv Inc, (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases.
