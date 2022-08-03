Modiv Inc.’s (NYSE:MDV) Lock-Up Period To Expire on August 10th

Modiv’s (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, August 10th. Modiv had issued 40,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 11th. The total size of the offering was $1,000,000 based on an initial share price of $25.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDV shares. Colliers International Group started coverage on shares of Modiv in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Modiv in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Modiv Stock Up 0.4 %

MDV stock opened at $15.08 on Wednesday. Modiv has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $89.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.53.

Modiv Dividend Announcement

About Modiv

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.096 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th.

Modiv Inc, (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases.

