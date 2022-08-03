Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EMC Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Motorsport Games by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 71,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Motorsport Games during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its position in Motorsport Games by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 250,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 116,829 shares during the last quarter. 13.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorsport Games Price Performance

NASDAQ:MSGM opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of -1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.63. Motorsport Games has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $16.07.

Motorsport Games Company Profile

Motorsport Games ( NASDAQ:MSGM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Motorsport Games had a negative net margin of 216.58% and a negative return on equity of 64.16%. The company had revenue of $3.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.30) EPS.

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.

