NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for NCR in a report issued on Monday, August 1st. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville anticipates that the information technology services provider will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for NCR’s current full-year earnings is $2.80 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for NCR’s FY2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on NCR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of NCR from $54.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet cut shares of NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of NCR to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “maintains” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE NCR opened at $33.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 70.79 and a beta of 1.53. NCR has a 1 year low of $27.05 and a 1 year high of $46.73.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. NCR had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCR. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in NCR by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in NCR by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NCR during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,893,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of NCR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of NCR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

