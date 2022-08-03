Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,643 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.47% of Nexstar Media Group worth $33,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NXST. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 69.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $181.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.57.

NXST opened at $187.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $171.39 and its 200-day moving average is $173.10. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $193.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $1.66. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 25.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.48%.

In related news, EVP Blake Russell sold 709 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $123,266.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,557 shares in the company, valued at $5,138,780.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Gary Weitman sold 3,202 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.20, for a total value of $538,576.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,783 shares in the company, valued at $468,100.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 709 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $123,266.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,138,780.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,960 shares of company stock worth $2,233,523. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

