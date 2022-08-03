Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 66.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,664 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at $381,038,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth about $381,254,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,563,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,147,000 after buying an additional 1,741,558 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth about $144,541,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 407.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,534,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,784,000 after buying an additional 1,232,290 shares during the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NTR. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $94.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.56.

Shares of NTR opened at $82.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.80 and its 200-day moving average is $89.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $57.45 and a 12-month high of $117.25.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. Nutrien had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 24.65%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

