Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after BMO Capital Markets downgraded the stock from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The stock had previously closed at $2.49, but opened at $2.36. BMO Capital Markets now has a $2.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $8.00. Nuvation Bio shares last traded at $2.43, with a volume of 33,034 shares traded.

NUVB has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Nuvation Bio from $17.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research lowered Nuvation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Nuvation Bio

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUVB. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 141.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $463,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 83,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 43,657 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 1,763.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 538,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 509,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,415,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,031,000 after acquiring an additional 669,667 shares during the period. 70.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuvation Bio Stock Down 8.0 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.49 and a 200 day moving average of $5.01. The company has a market capitalization of $501.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 0.46.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK)2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation; NUV-569, a differentiated oral small molecule selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase for DNA damage repair; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

