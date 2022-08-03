Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $6,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.67.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $294.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $261.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.01. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.31 and a 52 week high of $373.58. The company has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.21. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 35.07% and a net margin of 20.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 11.13%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

