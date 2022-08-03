Olin Co. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.23 Per Share (NYSE:OLN)

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Olin in a note issued to investors on Sunday, July 31st. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $2.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.49. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Olin’s current full-year earnings is $9.99 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Olin’s FY2022 earnings at $9.14 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on OLN. Citigroup cut shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $74.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Olin from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Olin from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Olin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.18.

OLN stock opened at $51.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Olin has a twelve month low of $43.02 and a twelve month high of $67.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. Olin’s payout ratio is 8.41%.

In related news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total value of $152,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,465,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,185,456.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO James A. Varilek sold 28,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $1,830,441.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,202.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total transaction of $152,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,465,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,185,456.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,586,576 shares of company stock valued at $158,064,019. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLN. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Olin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Olin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Olin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Olin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

