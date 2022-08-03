Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Purchased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 8,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $112.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.89. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.32 and a 12 month high of $187.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 75.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.05.

In other Omnicell news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 3,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $414,714.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,492,908.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OMCL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Omnicell from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Omnicell from $181.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered Omnicell from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Omnicell from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.80.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

