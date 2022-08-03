ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,350 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of ON Semiconductor worth $21,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shaker Investments LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $973,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $373,702,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 222.2% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 12,198 shares in the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have commented on ON. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.46.
Insider Activity
ON Semiconductor Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $65.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 1 year low of $40.85 and a 1 year high of $71.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.47. The firm has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.82.
ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About ON Semiconductor
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ON Semiconductor (ON)
- AMD Q2 Earnings Beat Expectations Significantly, Is AMD A Buy?
- 3 Health Care Stocks in Great Financial Health
- Amazon Names Itself A Top Stock Of Q3 Contender
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Are Baidu’s Delisting Fears a Good Entry for New Investors?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.