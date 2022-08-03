OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,629 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in OneMain were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OMF. CWM LLC grew its position in OneMain by 1.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in OneMain by 20.2% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 39,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 6,704 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in OneMain by 15.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 2,799 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in OneMain during the first quarter worth about $11,464,000. Finally, Patient Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OneMain during the fourth quarter worth about $5,274,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OMF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of OneMain from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of OneMain from $75.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of OneMain from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of OneMain from $62.00 to $51.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OneMain currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.91.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.64 per share, with a total value of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,167,591.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.64 per share, with a total value of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,167,591.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.08 per share, with a total value of $42,642.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,530,666.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 4,650 shares of company stock valued at $184,472 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMF stock opened at $37.51 on Wednesday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $34.22 and a one year high of $62.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.61.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.07). OneMain had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 22.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 46.17%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

