Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Barnes Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 31st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.62. The consensus estimate for Barnes Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.98 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Barnes Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Barnes Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Barnes Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of B opened at $33.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.42. Barnes Group has a 52 week low of $29.60 and a 52 week high of $52.07.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.09 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Barnes Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Barnes Group

In other Barnes Group news, Director Mylle H. Mangum sold 5,000 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $161,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,172.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,419,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,200,000 after buying an additional 25,613 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,130,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,193,000 after buying an additional 58,164 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,105,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,690,000 after buying an additional 265,060 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,986,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,046,000 after buying an additional 65,518 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,771,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,184,000 after buying an additional 83,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.