Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Hits New 12-Month High Following Earnings Beat

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $76.60 and last traded at $76.60, with a volume of 1071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.76.

The utilities provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.50. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $400.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Institutional Trading of Otter Tail

Otter Tail Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTTR. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Otter Tail during the 4th quarter worth approximately $521,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Otter Tail during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,894,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Otter Tail during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,410,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Otter Tail during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,520,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Otter Tail during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,314,000. 46.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.46.

Otter Tail Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.