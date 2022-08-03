Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Sets New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $76.60 and last traded at $76.60, with a volume of 1071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.76.

The utilities provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $400.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.87 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Otter Tail by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 65,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Otter Tail by 0.3% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 61,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Otter Tail by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Otter Tail by 65.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 46.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.41 and a 200 day moving average of $63.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.46.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

