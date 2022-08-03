Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR cut its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,717 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.05% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PTBD. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 124,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 27,670 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 19,087 shares during the period. ODonnell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC now owns 386,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,079,000 after acquiring an additional 175,284 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period.

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF stock opened at $21.58 on Wednesday. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.96 and a 52 week high of $27.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.63.

