Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,079,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,019,000 after purchasing an additional 524,219 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Papa John’s International by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 847,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,112,000 after acquiring an additional 79,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Papa John’s International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 600,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,206,000 after acquiring an additional 9,529 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Papa John’s International by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 490,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,173,000 after acquiring an additional 119,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Papa John’s International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 373,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,788,000 after acquiring an additional 6,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PZZA has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $109.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $144.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.36.

Papa John’s International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $94.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.40, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.14. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.46 and a fifty-two week high of $140.68.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The company had revenue of $542.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.38 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.60% and a negative return on equity of 75.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

