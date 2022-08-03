Patterson-UTI Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 9,290 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 74% compared to the typical volume of 5,347 put options.
Patterson-UTI Energy Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PTEN opened at $16.30 on Wednesday. Patterson-UTI Energy has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $20.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -7.44%.
Insider Transactions at Patterson-UTI Energy
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTEN. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter worth $39,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently commented on PTEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.93.
Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile
Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.
