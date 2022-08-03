Patterson-UTI Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 9,290 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 74% compared to the typical volume of 5,347 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN opened at $16.30 on Wednesday. Patterson-UTI Energy has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $20.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -7.44%.

In other news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 8,333 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $145,410.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 364,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,365,323.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Kenneth N. Berns sold 75,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $1,341,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 761,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,627,385.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $145,410.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 364,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,365,323.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 491,666 shares of company stock valued at $8,050,072. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTEN. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter worth $39,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PTEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.93.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

