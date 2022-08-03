Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Shares Gap Up to $9.26

Shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.26, but opened at $10.20. Pearson shares last traded at $10.43, with a volume of 8,460 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on PSO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pearson from GBX 760 ($9.31) to GBX 800 ($9.80) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Pearson in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Pearson from GBX 620 ($7.60) to GBX 780 ($9.56) in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $832.50.

Pearson Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Institutional Trading of Pearson

Pearson Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pearson by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,100,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,884,000 after buying an additional 352,469 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Pearson by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,467,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,729,000 after buying an additional 34,183 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Pearson by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,659,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,542,000 after buying an additional 397,676 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Pearson by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,506,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,022,000 after buying an additional 228,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Pearson by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,101,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,984,000 after purchasing an additional 84,354 shares during the last quarter. 10.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

