Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Shares Gap Up to $9.26

Shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.26, but opened at $10.20. Pearson shares last traded at $10.43, with a volume of 8,460 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently commented on PSO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pearson from GBX 760 ($9.31) to GBX 800 ($9.80) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Pearson in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Pearson from GBX 620 ($7.60) to GBX 780 ($9.56) in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $832.50.
Pearson Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.98.
Institutional Trading of Pearson
Pearson Company Profile
Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pearson (PSO)
- AMD Q2 Earnings Beat Expectations Significantly, Is AMD A Buy?
- 3 Health Care Stocks in Great Financial Health
- Amazon Names Itself A Top Stock Of Q3 Contender
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Market Fundamentals Drive Results For The Williams Companies
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.