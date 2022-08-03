Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Has $38.18 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,631 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 14,541 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 6.1% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $38,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TL Private Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,292 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,463,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Riverstone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 17,526 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares in the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,186,000. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,821,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $139.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Monday. set a $175.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.16.

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $160.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.14. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.