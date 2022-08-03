Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Stock Holdings Increased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,246,993 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,157 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.85% of Perion Network worth $28,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PERI. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Perion Network by 861.2% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,201,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,450 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,772,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in Perion Network during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,589,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Perion Network by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 286,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,886,000 after acquiring an additional 151,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its position in Perion Network by 249.3% during the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 190,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 136,056 shares in the last quarter. 46.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Perion Network from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Perion Network has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

NASDAQ:PERI opened at $19.47 on Wednesday. Perion Network Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $33.09. The firm has a market cap of $864.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.83 and its 200-day moving average is $20.59.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

