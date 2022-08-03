Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) Insider Michael Iddon Sells 19,762 Shares

Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS – Get Rating) insider Michael Iddon sold 19,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 323 ($3.96), for a total transaction of £63,831.26 ($78,215.00).

Michael Iddon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 30th, Michael Iddon sold 60,450 shares of Pets at Home Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 340 ($4.17), for a total transaction of £205,530 ($251,844.14).

LON PETS opened at GBX 329.60 ($4.04) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 315.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 341.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,318.40. Pets at Home Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 266.80 ($3.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 524.50 ($6.43).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from Pets at Home Group’s previous dividend of $4.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Pets at Home Group’s payout ratio is presently 39.20%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PETS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Pets at Home Group to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 330 ($4.04) to GBX 280 ($3.43) in a report on Monday, July 4th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($5.82) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 430 ($5.27) to GBX 385 ($4.72) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 510 ($6.25) to GBX 470 ($5.76) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pets at Home Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 451.67 ($5.53).

Pets at Home Group Company Profile

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds.

