Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Pinterest (NYSE:PINSGet Rating) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a maintains rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Pinterest from a neutral rating to a positive rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $39.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.60.

Pinterest stock opened at $22.31 on Tuesday. Pinterest has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $66.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.40 and its 200 day moving average is $22.71. The company has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 46.48, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.19.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINSGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.06). Pinterest had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Evan Sharp sold 422,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $7,400,430.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Pinterest news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $1,111,448.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 641,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,897,423. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 422,399 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $7,400,430.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 548,619 shares of company stock valued at $10,307,146. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 134.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

