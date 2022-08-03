Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Receives Maintains Rating from KeyCorp

KeyCorp reissued their maintains rating on shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PINS. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Pinterest from a neutral rating to a positive rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a maintains rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Pinterest from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.60.

NYSE:PINS opened at $22.31 on Tuesday. Pinterest has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $66.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.40 and a 200-day moving average of $22.71. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.19.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). Pinterest had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pinterest will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $1,111,448.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 641,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,897,423. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Pinterest news, Director Evan Sharp sold 422,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $7,400,430.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $1,111,448.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 641,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,897,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 548,619 shares of company stock valued at $10,307,146. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 22.0% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 263,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 47,533 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter worth $458,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter worth $390,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 119.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 88.1% in the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 25,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 11,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

