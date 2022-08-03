Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $26.00. The stock had previously closed at $19.99, but opened at $23.83. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Pinterest shares last traded at $22.90, with a volume of 451,287 shares traded.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

Insider Activity at Pinterest

In other Pinterest news, Director Evan Sharp sold 55,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $1,480,458.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Pinterest news, Director Evan Sharp sold 55,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $1,480,458.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $109,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 506,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,128,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 548,619 shares of company stock worth $10,307,146. 7.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pinterest

Pinterest Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINS. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth about $2,379,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 327,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,895,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.71.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.19 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.48%. Pinterest’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

