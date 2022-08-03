Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Upgraded to Positive at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) to a positive rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has $35.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $22.00.
PINS has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna raised shares of Pinterest from a neutral rating to a positive rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pinterest from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Pinterest from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.60.
Pinterest Stock Performance
NYSE:PINS opened at $22.31 on Tuesday. Pinterest has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $66.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.48, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.71.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Evan Sharp sold 55,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $1,480,458.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Pinterest news, Director Evan Sharp sold 55,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $1,480,458.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $95,167.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 501,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,038,076.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 548,619 shares of company stock valued at $10,307,146. Insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinterest
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.
Pinterest Company Profile
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.
