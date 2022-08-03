Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Upgraded to Positive at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) to a positive rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has $35.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $22.00.

PINS has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna raised shares of Pinterest from a neutral rating to a positive rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pinterest from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Pinterest from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.60.

NYSE:PINS opened at $22.31 on Tuesday. Pinterest has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $66.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.48, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.71.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pinterest will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Evan Sharp sold 55,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $1,480,458.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Pinterest news, Director Evan Sharp sold 55,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $1,480,458.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $95,167.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 501,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,038,076.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 548,619 shares of company stock valued at $10,307,146. Insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

