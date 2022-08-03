Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Upgraded to “Positive” by Susquehanna

Susquehanna upgraded shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $35.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $22.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $33.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pinterest from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities set a $22.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.60.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $22.31 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.71. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 46.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.19. Pinterest has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $66.00.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.19 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pinterest will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Evan Sharp sold 422,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $7,400,430.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $1,111,448.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 641,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,897,423. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 422,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $7,400,430.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 548,619 shares of company stock valued at $10,307,146 over the last quarter. 7.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 134.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 212.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

