Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its holdings in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 199.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 213,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,490,000 after buying an additional 142,321 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 237,253 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,787,000 after buying an additional 30,859 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 21,463 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 199.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,601 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Plug Power in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $49.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Plug Power from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $23.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.95 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 10.51, a current ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Plug Power Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $46.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.03.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.99 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 97.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Research analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

