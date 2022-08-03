Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Position Increased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 587,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,971 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.66% of Portland General Electric worth $31,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 14.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,350,000 after buying an additional 24,217 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 58.9% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 6,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 7.4% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 4.1% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,553,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 6.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 76,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,245,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Insider Activity at Portland General Electric

In other news, Director Dawn L. Farrell bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.52 per share, with a total value of $194,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,499.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of POR stock opened at $51.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.51. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $45.02 and a 52 week high of $57.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.67 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a $0.4525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on POR shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.67.

About Portland General Electric

(Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.