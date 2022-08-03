Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 5,112 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,112 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 55,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 607,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,289 shares during the last quarter.

IRWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $10.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.65. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.13 and a 12-month high of $14.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.06). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 34.67% and a net margin of 124.83%. The business had revenue of $97.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 36,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $417,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,187,131.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 19,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $231,125.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 778,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,019,916.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 36,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $417,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,187,131.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 254,260 shares of company stock worth $3,023,824 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

