Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 535 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,632,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,340,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857,794 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,819,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,355,000 after acquiring an additional 710,262 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,112,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,032,000 after acquiring an additional 505,212 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,493,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,467,000 after acquiring an additional 202,746 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,479,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,794,000 after acquiring an additional 37,268 shares during the period.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $99.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.39. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $94.32 and a 52-week high of $108.83.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.184 per share. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

(Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.