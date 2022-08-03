Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires New Shares in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BTI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 350.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 58,177 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,289,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 210,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after acquiring an additional 13,136 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,330,000. Institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on BTI. StockNews.com raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($46.32) to GBX 4,000 ($49.01) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($44.11) to GBX 3,800 ($46.56) in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($51.46) to GBX 4,400 ($53.91) in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,066.67.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

About British American Tobacco

Shares of BTI opened at $39.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.45 and its 200 day moving average is $42.73. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $33.62 and a 12-month high of $47.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

