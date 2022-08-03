Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires Shares of 3,901 W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WRB. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,987,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $465,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,413 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 384.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,355,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,197 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,688,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,443,000 after acquiring an additional 455,440 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,092,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,763,000 after acquiring an additional 361,470 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,691,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $468,910,000 after acquiring an additional 333,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $61.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.65. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $47.13 and a 12-month high of $72.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 17.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at W. R. Berkley

In other W. R. Berkley news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank acquired 1,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.85 per share, with a total value of $88,692.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WRB. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $73.33 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.83.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

