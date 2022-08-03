Prospera Financial Services Inc Boosts Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,472 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its position in Boston Scientific by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 19,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in Boston Scientific by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 5,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Boston Scientific by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 16,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management raised its position in Boston Scientific by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 14,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “maintains” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Stock Up 1.0 %

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $295,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,516,769.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $865,725. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

BSX stock opened at $41.46 on Wednesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $47.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $59.27 billion, a PE ratio of 71.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.26 and a 200 day moving average of $41.34.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.