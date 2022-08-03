Prospera Financial Services Inc Boosts Stock Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,209 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,504 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,929 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,736 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 20,373 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 50,448 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance
NEP opened at $79.75 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $61.31 and a 52-week high of $88.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.42.
NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a $0.7625 dividend. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 65.84%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently weighed in on NEP shares. UBS Group set a $90.00 target price on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, June 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.
NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile
NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NextEra Energy Partners (NEP)
- AMD Q2 Earnings Beat Expectations Significantly, Is AMD A Buy?
- 3 Health Care Stocks in Great Financial Health
- Amazon Names Itself A Top Stock Of Q3 Contender
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- 3 Earnings Announcements That Could Surprise
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.